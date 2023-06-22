A man has been charged in connection with a serious crash in North Yorkshire earlier this year.

The crash happened in Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate, at 8.46am on Thursday, February 2.

North Yorkshire Police say a 46-year-old man has been charged with two accounts of serious injury by careless driving.

He will appear at Harrogate Magistrates Court today (June 22).

Police say a second man was interviewed under cation and will face no further action.