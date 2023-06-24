But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7.1 per cent over the last year – the highest in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The average York house price in April was £322,398, Land Registry figures show – a 1.2 per cent decrease on March.

First-time buyers in York spent an average of £274,000 on their property – £18,000 more than a year ago and £64,000 more than in April 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £366,000 on average in April – 33.3 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Over the month, the picture was different across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased one per cent, and York was lower than the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in York rose by £21,000 – putting the area top among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Doncaster gained 2.1 per cent in value, giving an average price of £163,000.