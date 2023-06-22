North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 6.35am to a crash at the A63 and A19 roundabout, Brayton.

A service spokesman said: "Two crews from Selby have been called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

"Two people were out of the first vehicle and are being treated by paramedics on scene.

"One woman is trapped in the second car and being released by crews using hydraulic cutting gear."