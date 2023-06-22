THIEVES have struck in a popular North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information about the theft of a quadbike from a farm in the Goathland area.
A green Yamaha 660cc was stolen during the early hours of Wednesday (June 21).
If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-21062023-0071 when passing on information.
