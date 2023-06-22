North Yorkshire Police say the frightening incident took place at around 6.20am on Saturday (June 17).

A police spokesman said: "A large dog, described as off-the-lead and out-of-control, attacked a man who was jogging on the Knavesmire towards Tyburn. Despite being muzzled, the dog still managed to cause injuries to the victim’s arm and back.

"The dog, an Alsatian-cross breed, was with a dark-haired woman (pictured) thought to be aged around 35 to 45-years-old.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who recognises the woman or the dog, has any information or may have witnessed the incident to please come forward."

Anyone with any information is asked to email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.ukor call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230110877 when passing on information.