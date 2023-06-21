UPDATED: MISSING 14-year-old Obaid who was reported missing from the Thirsk area has turned up safe and well
AN urgent appeal has gone out to help find a boy missing from home in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police are urgently searching for 14-year-old Obaid who has been reported missing from the Thirsk area.
A police spokesman said: "Obaid was last seen in Thirsk Market Place on Monday (June 19) at 6:30pm.
"He is Arabic, of a slim build, about 5 feet 6 tall, with black hair and a small moustache.
"Obaid was last seen wearing black shorts, black vest, grey jeans, a lime green hoody and white AirMax trainers with a blue tick.
"It is believed Obaid, who is originally from the Leicestershire area may either try to return there or possibly travel towards Leeds using public transport.
"If you believe you have recently seen Obaid, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where he is now.
"If you can, please quote reference 12230112938 when doing so.
"Obaid if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, we just want to make sure that you are safe."
