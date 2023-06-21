Harrogate-based Flotilla has received recognition for how it meets standards for social and environmental performance, plus transparency and accountability.
The consultancy and advisory company, established in 2019 by founder John Rastrick, helps businesses move to a zero carbon economy.
Flotilla itself has achieved B Corp certification, joining just over 1,000 businesses nationwide and 30 in the region, to achieve the status.
To achieve this, Flotilla went through a rigorous assessment process which examined the impact of company decisions on employees, customers, suppliers, the communities the business serves, and the environment.
Founder and CEO John Rastrick said: “Receiving B Corp certification is an outstanding achievement for everyone here at Flotilla.
“Not only does it honour our commitment to a better future, but it provides a framework for continuous future improvement. We believe that a successful business is one that balances profit with purpose. One that induces positive change for its employees, communities and the environment. It’s all about using business as a force for good.”
