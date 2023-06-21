The consultancy and advisory company, established in 2019 by founder John Rastrick, helps businesses move to a zero carbon economy.

Flotilla itself has achieved B Corp certification, joining just over 1,000 businesses nationwide and 30 in the region, to achieve the status.

To achieve this, Flotilla went through a rigorous assessment process which examined the impact of company decisions on employees, customers, suppliers, the communities the business serves, and the environment.

Founder and CEO John Rastrick said: “Receiving B Corp certification is an outstanding achievement for everyone here at Flotilla.

“Not only does it honour our commitment to a better future, but it provides a framework for continuous future improvement. We believe that a successful business is one that balances profit with purpose. One that induces positive change for its employees, communities and the environment. It’s all about using business as a force for good.”