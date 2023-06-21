Rachel joins the Harrogate company from Farrer & Co in London having developed an unusually broad range of expertise, advising individuals, families and trustees on issues including succession, wealth structuring and governance with a particular interest in cross-border succession planning and estate administration.

She advises on all aspects of succession planning including agricultural, business and heritage assets, domicile and tax residence, philanthropy and mental capacity and has extensive experience in dealing with complex estates and international probate as well as the creation, administration and governance of trusts.Rachel is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and an officer of the Private Client Tax Committee of the International Bar Association. She also sits as a judge in the First-Tier Tribunal (Tax).

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner and Head of Private Client Services said: “We are absolutely delighted to have attracted someone of Rachel’s calibre, contributing further to the strategic growth of our specialist teams across the firm. As families become more international, Rachel’s cross-border experience will be a particularly valuable addition to the support which we already offer to our clients.”

On joining Raworths, Rachel Mainwaring-Taylor said: “I am thrilled to be returning to my Yorkshire roots and joining a firm with such a strong private client offering and impressive reputation where I can continue to deliver high quality bespoke solutions to clients.

The Trusts, Wills and Estates team at Raworths continues to expand with five new recruits this year bringing the team up to 24 including the six partners, all of whom have joined from leading national and international firms.

Clients include a number of Yorkshire’s most significant families and business owners with the team providing London quality advice from their Yorkshire office. The team is ranked in Band 1 in both Chambers High Net Worth Guide and the Legal 500, the leading independent guides to the legal profession.