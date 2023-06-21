The Heroes Journey has used a six-figure HSBC UK funding package to facilitate increased importation of ostrich, wild boar, antelope & Japanese Wagyu meat by 200 per cent from partners situated in South Africa, Japan and Spain. Funding will support the onward sale of luxury meat products to major UK supermarkets.

As a result of this increased capacity, The Heroes Journey is anticipating a 200 per cent increase in turnover over the next 12 months.

Charlie Simpson-Daniel, Managing Director of The Heroes Journey, said: “The world is such a fascinating place, filled with incredible eating experiences and we are on a mission to bring these to the United Kingdom. Life is too short not to experience such variety in our diets and British consumers are becoming increasingly aware of this.

“We are very blessed to see our dream of becoming the innovation partner to major retail buyers continue to gain momentum and like on our previous journey in Biltong and Jerky, the growth we are experiencing would not have been possible without the team at HSBC.”

Helen Durrant, Relationship Manager for Business Banking at HSBC UK, added: “It’s fantastic to support the next stage of growth for The Heroes Journey and see its range of exciting products expand. This investment will have a positive impact for the business and create more opportunities for UK foodies to enjoy products sourced with genuine passion.”

Founded in 2014, The Heroes Journey is a family run business, with a history in professional and international rugby union, supplying luxury meats, snacks and refreshments across major UK supermarkets.

The business has an existing partnership with UK charity Lions Landscape, aiding the protection of wildlife internationally by donating 2p for every product sold. Additionally, The Heroes Journey has shipped over one million packs of its low-calorie ostrich products in partnership with the largest supplier of sustainable ostrich situated in Africa.