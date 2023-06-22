Phil Jones was a junior coach at York City Rowing Club and served as club secretary for over 20 years as well as Small Boats head secretary for over 30 years before stepping back from his roles this year.

He has been nominated for Sporting Hero in this year’s Community Pride Awards.

The award will recognise an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to local sport.

Phil, 71, who lives in Moorgate, first started rowing while at university in Hull.

He stopped rowing 10 years ago but continued to support the club through his roles.

Phil said his roles at the club were like a full-time job, often coaching multiple times a day seven days a week.

Phil Jones, left, with a junior women's rower (Image: UGC)

He would also carry out admin work and arrange how the club would get to and from events.

Phil started coaching when his children were young and continued after they had left for university.

“I have enjoyed helping people to develop and learn,” he said.

Some of those coached by Phil went on to compete and win at a national level.

“It’s just a fantastic feeling to see them achieving what they can,” he said. “Enjoying themselves, growing in confidence, being able to work as a team, showing respect for coaches, for the team.”

Through his work, Phil had great success in encouraging juniors from difficult backgrounds to succeed.

He helped mentor several youngsters with issues into rounded individuals who would otherwise have "gone off the rails".

"Any one of these activities would be considered a major accomplishment but having done them all it is simply extraordinary," said Phil Press, chairman of the rowing club in York.

Phil (right) has worked hard to build up the junior coaching at York City Rowing Club (Image: UGC)

Since stepping back from his roles at the club, Phil remains a member but mainly enjoys spending time with his grandchildren.

He recently won the British Rowing Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual British Rowing Awards.

Brian Snelson, president and trustee at York City Rowing Club, said: "I have been a member of York City Rowing Club for over 60 years and I have to think back to my very early days to imagine the club without Phil Jones.

"It was not long before he was not only rowing powerfully but taking on tasks to help run the club. He was the club secretary for so long that it was difficult to think of the job without him.”

