North Yorkshire Police say specially trained officers have been out carrying out vehicle checks and talking to members of the public as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire five years ago.

A police spokesman said: "Our sharp eyed Project Servator officers spotted an uninsured electric scooter whilst out on a deployment today (June 21).

"The vehicle was seized, with the driver reported for the offence.

"We pop up in any location, at any time."

Police in Museum Gardens in York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.