And two of the planned works are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes, National Highways is warning.

All the closures affect the A64. They are:

• A64, from 8pm June 21 to 5.30am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 westbound, Fulford Interchange, slip road and lane closure for sign works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

• A64, from 9pm June 21 to 6am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Grimston to Hopgrove, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via local authority network.

• A64, from 8pm June 30 to 4am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Grimston Bar to Hopgrove roundabout, Lane closure for survey works.

• A64, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A64 eastbound, Claxton to Whitwell, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads.