Drivers in and around York are being warned about four road closures to watch out for in the coming weeks - two of which start tonight (Wednesday, June 21).
And two of the planned works are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes, National Highways is warning.
All the closures affect the A64. They are:
• A64, from 8pm June 21 to 5.30am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 westbound, Fulford Interchange, slip road and lane closure for sign works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.
• A64, from 9pm June 21 to 6am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Grimston to Hopgrove, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via local authority network.
READ NEXT:
- Burglars attempt break-in at Scaling Dam BP petrol station
- Naburn Primary celebrates coming out of special measures
- Spice Girl Mel B Shany Hagan eBay art auction for York baby
• A64, from 8pm June 30 to 4am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Grimston Bar to Hopgrove roundabout, Lane closure for survey works.
• A64, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A64 eastbound, Claxton to Whitwell, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here