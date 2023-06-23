Kate Jeffery passed away in the care of St Leonard's Hospice after a battle with breast cancer on January 5, age 65.

Her husband, Chris, who has described her as "the kindest and most warm-hearted person in the world" has raised over £3,600 for the hospice so far.

And now their friend, Carole Johnson, is helping to raise more funds as a way of thanking both Kate and the hospice.

Kate Jeffery with horse Lorna (Image: Carole Johnson)

Carole, who met Kate through horse riding, is holding a charity pleasure ride through the Yorkshire Wolds on Sunday, June 25.

Riders will have the chance to ride across privately owned farmland, bridleways, field margins, and country lanes for a choice of either six or 10 miles.

When Kate became ill last year, she found that she wouldn't be able to continue looking after her horse - an Irish Cobb named Lorna - so she loaned the horse to Carole, who still has her in her care.

Irish Cobb Lorna (Image: Carole Johnson)

Carole said: "Kate was smashing. She had a lovely smile and she was very 'sunny side up.'

"St Leonard's were mavellous and we wanted to do something to give back.

"The route is very picturesque and off-road across miles and miles of private bridleways, and we've been fortunate to have the help of Ride Yorkshire who have organised all the infrastructure such as the arrows to direct the route.

"There will also be the chance to get rosettes for all who takes part in the ride."

The entry fee is £25 and the ride will begin at Moor Farm, Shiptonthorpe, with a choice of starting times, either between 9.30am-10.30am, or 10.30am to 11.30am.

Refreshments will also be available during the ride, plus a BBQ and cakes at the start venue, and a chance to win on a tombola.

For more details of the horse ride, click here

If you would like to donate to Chris Jeffrey's St Leonard's fundraiser, click here