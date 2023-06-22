No peeking at the captions!

Our Camera Club members have been out enjoying our wonderful summer weather and captured our neck of the woods in all its glory.

They have been posting the photos in our Facebook group, and many of the photos have been entered into our monthly competition, title: 'Out and about'.

Deadline for entries in the end of this month.

There is sill time to take part - by joining the free club today! Click here to get started.

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.