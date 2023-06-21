One man has been arrested following the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The Met Police has also said that two people have been stabbed with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

The man was detained by armed police at the scene and is critical with self-inflicted wounds, the Metropolitan Police said.

UPDATE: A man has been arrested after two people were assaulted at Central Middlesex Hospital this afternoon



Officers remain at the hospital, but at this time, no one else is sought in connection with the incident



Read more here: https://t.co/tDO5DPRQNb — Brent MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBrent) June 21, 2023

What we know about the major incident at London Hospital

Reports on social media have suggested that patients in the north west London hospital had to shelter in safe rooms, but this has not been officially confirmed.

In a statement on Twitter, London Ambulance Service has said it was at the scene with paramedics and an air ambulance and hazardous environment team have also been dispatched.

LAS said: “We’ve sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car, and @LAS_HART.

“We also dispatched @LDNairamb. The incident is ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”