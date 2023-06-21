North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at about 5am on Tuesday (June 20) at the Scaling Dam BP filling station, which is located at the side of the A171 road, near to Scaling Reservoir in the North York Moors.

A police spokesman said: "During the attempted burglary damage was caused to the rear door, security lighting and CCTV cameras.

"Anyone who has any information, CCTV footage, or saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area should contact North Yorkshire Police to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email hayley.turner@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hayley Turner."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230113081 when passing on information.