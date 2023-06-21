Mr Green accepted a part-time job as the school’s head as his last job before retiring in autumn 2021 – only expecting to be there a term.

Instead, he found himself pitched into a battle to save the school after an Ofsted inspection in December 2021, shortly after he took over, rated it ‘inadequate’.

That, combined with the fact pupil numbers had fallen to just 33, led City of York Council to warn it must become part of an academy chain within eight months or face the risk of closure.

But Mr Green said he was confident he could turn things around. “We will fight to save our valued village school,” he said.

Eighteen months on, the school has just received its latest Ofsted report, following a surprise visit in April.

It has been lifted out of special measures, and its rating raised to ‘requires improvement’.

Pupil numbers have recovered to 50 - though numbers fluctuate, because many of the children come from a local travelling community.

But the improved Ofsted, together with the fact that the school has now been sponsored by the Driffield-based TEAL (The Educational Alliance) multi-academy trust, means its future looks secure.

Mr Green admitted there was still work to be done – but said the school, which recently celebrated its 150th anniversary, could now look to the future with more confidence.

“We are delighted,” he said. “We have made big progress, but we recognise that there is more work to be done.”

The TEAL multi academy trust has already appointed a full-time head, Kate Durham, who will take over - under Mr Green as Executive Head - from September.

She will work with Mr Green for a couple of terms under a ‘transitional period’ until he retires and she becomes the school’s sole head.

Mr Green said she was a ‘brilliant’ teacher with ‘great experience’.

“So already I can see that the next chapter is unfolding,” he said.

He said the school was a vital part of the village. Without it, parents with young children simply would not come to live in Naburn.

“We really are at the heart of the village,” he said.

In a letter to parents Anne Clark, the chair of the school’s governors, said the school’s future had now been effectively secured, providing pupil numbers could be maintained.

She said: “After being under threat of closure just a year ago, I can hardly believe where we are now - only achieved by the hard work, trust, belief and support of so many people, particularly you our parents.”

Mrs Clark said the Ofsted inspectors had ‘recognised the rapid and effective improvements that have been made over the last 18 months’ under Mr Green.

She added: “Clearly, as the judgement of requires improvement and the report describes, there is more to be done and Governors are not complacent but fully aware.

“(But) we know where we are (and) what we have achieved, and have a clear path of where we are going, what we need to do next and I can assure you our rapid improvement will continue.”

She praised the incoming head, Mrs Durham, as someone with ‘considerable experience and expertise that I know will enhance the quality of education in our school’.

And she also thanked Mr Green. “His tenacity, determination and belief in our school has been inspirational to me, all the governors and staff and all our community," she said. "We couldn’t have done it without him.

“We still have a lot of improvements to make but we will make them.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, who last year highlighted the school’s plight in a national debate in Parliament on the fairness of Ofsted inspections, welcomed its improved Ofsted rating.

“I am absolutely delighted,” he said. “This is brilliant news. All the hard work has paid off.

“Naburn School has been an integral part of the village for such a long time and is so important for the local community.”