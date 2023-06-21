As The Press reported earlier this year, baby Ada was born with a giant cyst occupying a third of her brain and now her parents, Ella Dean and Drew Millard are in a race against time to get treatment for her.

York artist Shany Hagan, who has lived in York for more than 20 years, has painted a portrait of singer Mel B for her to sign so the couple can auction it off to raise funds.

Shany with her Mel B portrait (Image: Shany Hagan)

Shany, who had eye surgery during the Covid lockdowns and decided to start painting again, despite not picking a paintbrush up for 33 years, said: "I read Ada's story and knew I had to do something to help her and her parents.

"I have worked with Mel B before and when she read the story she said she'd help straight away."

The painting has now gone online on eBay to auction with a starting bid of £150.

Ella, said: "We're hoping to raise as much money as we can as Shany and Mel have been so generous and were absolute legends for offering this and pulling together for our Ada. We are very humbled that Shany has done this.

"I am in my late twenties and loved the Spice Girls when I was little. I had their poster on my wall when I was six so the thought that Mel B might help my daughter is just amazing."

Mel B signing her portrait (Image: Shany Hagan)

Baby Ada was born in June last year at York Hospital and after she failed to reach milestones in her development, doctors discovered that she has dangerously large and very rare Arachnoid cyst which is filled with spinal fluid and is growing rapidly causing, brain damage, seizures, and blindness.

Ella and Drew, both 28, are trying to cover the costs of what lies ahead for them and their family.

Ella, who lives in Acomb along with their older daughter, Lily, six, said they have seen a private neurologist to go through Ada's most recent MRI scans.

Baby Ada in hospital (Image: Ella Dean)

She said: "From what we understand so far Ada's surgery is averaged to cost a whopping £38,000 and from the research we have done of average private costs for children's neurosurgery and we are trying to raise a minimum of £20,000 and then we are talking about financing the remainder between me and Drew.

"Time is of the essence as the cyst is causing a lot of problems, we're seeing regression now rather than progression."

Ada, now nine-months-old, is currently at home and on medication to help fight the regular seizures she has been having.

Ella, who works as a barmaid at The Fox pub in Holgate, said people have already been incredibly generous and more than £10,000 has been raised on a justgiving page set up by Ella's friend, Charlie Mandley.

Dad, Drew, with baby Ada (Image: Ella Dean)