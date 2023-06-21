Thanks to all the York parents who have been sending in photos of their newborn babies.

Here are our latest arrivals...

Noah George

Noah

Baby's date of birth?

30/4/2023

Baby's weight?

8lbz 9oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Natalie & Danny

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Barlby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born naturally at York Hospital.

---

Romeo Aurelius Bavidge

Romeo (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

20th May 2023

Baby's weight?

8lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Camilla Amber Bavidge & Grant Bavidge

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Induced at 38 weeks

---

---

Luca Sargeant Mazzotini

Luca

Baby's date of birth?

28/4/23

Baby's weight?

7lb 9oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Gemma and Thyago

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

C-section

---