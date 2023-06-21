TIME to meet this week's new babies of York.
Thanks to all the York parents who have been sending in photos of their newborn babies.
We publish the photos in The Press and online - for free. And if you would like to have your baby featured please send us their photo via this online link: www.thepress.co.uk/newbabies
Here are our latest arrivals...
Noah George
Baby's date of birth?
30/4/2023
Baby's weight?
8lbz 9oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Natalie & Danny
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Barlby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born naturally at York Hospital.
---
Romeo Aurelius Bavidge
Baby's date of birth?
20th May 2023
Baby's weight?
8lb 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Camilla Amber Bavidge & Grant Bavidge
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Induced at 38 weeks
---
Send your baby photos
Click here to send us your new baby photo: www.thepress.co.uk/newbabies
---
Luca Sargeant Mazzotini
Baby's date of birth?
28/4/23
Baby's weight?
7lb 9oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Gemma and Thyago
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
C-section
---
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here