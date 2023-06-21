TIME to meet this week's new babies of York.

Thanks to all the York parents who have been sending in photos of their newborn babies.

Here are our latest arrivals...

Noah George

York Press: NoahNoah

Baby's date of birth?

30/4/2023

Baby's weight?

8lbz 9oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Natalie & Danny

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Barlby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born naturally at York Hospital.

---

Romeo Aurelius Bavidge

York Press: RomeoRomeo (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

20th May 2023

Baby's weight?

8lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Camilla Amber Bavidge & Grant Bavidge

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Induced at 38 weeks

---

---

Luca Sargeant Mazzotini

York Press: LucaLuca

Baby's date of birth?

28/4/23

Baby's weight?

7lb 9oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Gemma and Thyago

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

C-section

---