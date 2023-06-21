Amid blue skies and warm sun, they queued at the Monks Cross Retail Park for the opening of One Beyond.

At 10am the ribbon was cut and shoppers dashed in for he bargains.

One Beyond has its heritage dating back to Poundworld, due to it also been created by the same people.

The concept for One Beyond is over 4,000 quality products for £1, plus there are also some incredible finds that go beyond £1.

One Beyond promises affordable prices on a huge range of items including beauty and personal care, cleaning, toys and tech accessories, home and pet supplies.

There are also favourite household brands including Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s available at "incredible bargain prices" to shop in store.

The rapidly-growing Barnsley-based discounter spent a six figure sum on its new outlet, with the venture creating 30 local retail jobs.

Claire Keech, area manager at One Beyond told the Press: “ This is our first store to open in York and we’re delighted with the response. It’s been a really busy opening day. Customers are taking advantage of the easy parking at Monks Cross Shopping Park, with lots of baskets filled to the brim with our summer product deals and groceries! Our low prices are hard to resist. Often people come in to our stores for one item and leave with bags full!”

Since the discount chain’s launch two years ago, the independent retailer has opened almost 100 stores across the UK, with plans for further expansion in 2023.

One Beyond, part of the One Below Retail Group, was launched by Yorkshire father and son retail entrepreneurs, Christopher Edwards (37) and Christopher Edwards Senior.

The successful businessmen were the original founders of former high street retailer, Poundworld Retail Limited before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate, TPG Capital in 2014.