Beningbrough Hall and Gardens is hailed as "one of the most remarkable baroque houses in England", with "richly carved and finished interiors".

Beningbrough Hall interior (Image: Chris Lacey)

The hall was completed in 1716, heavily influenced by John Bourchier’s grand tour, especially Italy, and has been reinvented over the last 300 years, including as a billet for aircrews during the Second World War.

Read Next:

After its closure, the historic rooms on the ground floor will reopen on July 1, and visitors will once again be able to discover some of the stories of the people who have called the estate home over the centuries, and take in the Great Hall and the grand staircase.

Beningbrough Hall interior (Image: Andreas Von Einsiedel)

Alexa Buffey, collections and house manager, said: "We’re incredibly excited to welcome visitors back into the hall. The recent work has been crucial in preserving the building for future generations and National Trust supporters to enjoy.

"We can’t wait to show off its stunning interiors once more."

The late Ian Reddihough left a generous gift in his will to support the conservation and care of Beningbrough Hall, which has been invested by the National Trust in this work.

Inside Beningbrough Hall (Image: Andreas Von Einsiedel)

A new exhibition, 'Inspired by Italy' is due to open from mid September in the first floor art gallery to showcase the work of Kate Somervell, a contemporary photographer based in Yorkshire, and Giovanni Battista Piranesi, an 18th-century Italian artist, both of whom have taken inspiration from Italian architecture.

The National Trust hall, heavily influenced by John Bourchier’s grand tour, now has new LED lighting, to make the quality craftsmanship of the building and the displays of the collection easier to see.

Alongside the lighting the hall has had a full re-wire.

View of the central window on the North front of Beningbrough Hall (Image: National Trust images)

Other work has included addressing decayed timbers, repairs to ceiling and staircase plasterwork, chimneys and stonework and improvements to environmental controls and heating.

Final repairs on the north front steps are ongoing, expected to be finished by the end of July.

Beningbrough Hall (Image: Chris Lacey)

The re-opening coincides with commencing work on the next phase of the Andy Sturgeon garden vision, the Mediterranean Garden, which will begin in the autumn.

Beningbrough will be open daily, from 10am to 5pm, with the hall opening from 11am to 4pm.

Head to nationaltrust.org.uk/beningbrough for more details and to plan a visit.