The biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK is suicide – that is an alarming statistic. It’s a difficult subject to talk about, but these stark facts cannot, and should not, be ignored.

There are many reasons why someone may feel their life is no longer worth living. I won’t pretend that all problems can be easily sorted out, and all situations resolved.

However, for many men who contemplate taking their own life, the build-up to that point has not always been obvious to those around them, such as their families, friends and colleagues.

Quite often when someone has died by suicide, those around them just did not see it coming. ‘If only they had said something’ is a common reaction.

This could indicate that the men in question, did not talk to their families and friends or reach out elsewhere.

There could, of course, be many reasons for this, not least the fact that traditionally men find it difficult to talk.

Part of this can perhaps be put down to society in general and the traditional expectations. Expressions, such as ‘Boys don’t cry’, ‘Men shouldn’t get scared’, ‘A man should provide for his family’.

In some cultures, it is frowned upon to even mention mental health issues, and such things are swept under the carpet, again adding to the isolation someone can feel if they are struggling with how they are feeling.

Let’s face it – if you are overwhelmed by things, if you cannot see a way out – then the thought of even trying to get things sorted by yourself will make you feel even more isolated and scared.

If you are struggling at the moment, there really is a lot of help out there, you are not alone. The national organisation ‘Andy’s Man Club’ has a local meet-up in York. Men can go along and chat with others and get the chance to feel supported, understood and to help them to know they are not alone, no matter how bad things may seem.

You can find them on Facebook ‘Andy’s Man Club York’ or find out more about their organisation on the national website www.andysmanclub.co.uk

Maybe you don’t feel ready to join a meeting. If you would prefer to have an initial, and anonymous chat with someone who can offer support and information. The national organisation CALM has a freephone number open every evening 6pm to midnight ‘Campaign Against Living Miserably’ 0800 585858 www.thecalmzone.net

Finally, as always, if you feel you are in danger of harming yourself or someone else then contact your GP, go to A&E or call the Samaritans on 116 123.