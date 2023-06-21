As The Press reported first thing this morning, officers in the city were urgently searching for three vulnerable children who were missing from home.

Grace, Evie and Jack, are all aged in their early teens and they were all believed to be together.

Now a police spokesman has said: "Three children reported missing from York yesterday have been found safe and well.

"North Yorkshire Police appealed for information about their whereabouts, reference NYP-21062023-0006. All three have now been located.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."