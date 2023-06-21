Not only did she receive the customary telegram from the King - but she also had a visit from the Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick - who read it aloud to her.

Mary then enjoyed a party with other residents of the South Park Care Home in Gale Lane, Acomb.

Christian Waite, one of the care home's activities coordinators, said everyone had had a fantastic time.

"Mary was chatting away to the Lord Mayor, and she really enjoyed being the centre of attention!" he said.

Mary with her birthday cake (Image: South Park Care Home)

"They all went outside, and we had a photo of him holding the telegram of King Charles and reading it out to Mary."

Afterwards there was a spread of sandwiches and cakes - including, of course, a special birthday cake for Mary.

It may have been her 100th birthday - but Mary isn't the oldest resident in the home.

Another resident, Audrey Whittaker, recently turned 101 - so the Lord Mayor popped upstairs to visit her, too.

"Audrey was in her room with her son Michael," Christian said. "They were both very pleased with the surprise visit they received!"

The Lord Mayor of York and the rest of the civic party also visited 101-year-old Audrey Whittaker and her son Michael, left (Image: South Park Care Home)