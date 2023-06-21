Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) say they received a report of a cyclist falling off their bike on the A170 in Sutton Bank just before 5pm on Tuesday (June 20).

The service dispatched an ambulance and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

The cyclist was taken to Leeds General infirmary by air ambulance.

A YAS spokesperson said: "We received a call at 4.41pm to Sutton Bank on the A170 to reports of a cyclist who had fallen off their bike.

"We dispatched an ambulance and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to the scene and the patient was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary."

During the incident Sutton Bank was closed in both directions and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the road reopened this morning.

A force spokesperson said: "If you are about to start your morning commute then please note Sutton Bank is open in both directions following the closure yesterday evening."