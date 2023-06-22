Youngsters with the 1st Clifton (York) Sea Scouts joined forces with York Canoe Club to take part in the ‘Big Paddle Clean Up’ on June 11, part of British Canoeing’s Clear Access, Clear Waters campaign.

In total 26 scouts and their scout leaders were out on the water in their boats trawling for rubbish, alongside 13 members of the canoe club.

There were also support teams on the river bank.

Scouts who took part in the clean-up admitted to being amazed by what they found.

Tilly and Barney Tickle were astonished at having a bike in the canoe which had been taken out of the river.

“We also found a perfectly new pair of shoes, which showed that some of these items were in a good state and just wasted,” they said.

Some of the rubbish hauled out of the River Ouse in the Big Paddle Clean Up (Image: 1st Clifton (York) Sea Scouts)

William, another of the scouts, said: “I really enjoyed it. It was good to help the planet and practice canoeing. But I was shocked how much rubbish was in the river. People need to stop throwing their rubbish in the river to help protect the environment.”

Daniel added: “It was fascinating and terrifying to see how much rubbish was dumped in the river.”

Edison agreed. "It was amazing the kind of things we pulled out!” he said.

Saira Is-Haq, a volunteer leader at who is a passionate kayaker, said: “We were asked to join in the #clearwaterclearaccess campaign with British Canoeing.

York sea scouts checking long the banks of the River Ouse for rubbish in the Big Paddle Clean Up (Image: 1st Clifton (York) Sea Scouts)

“Being passionate about kayaking and the rivers, we were keen to participate with the main focus being to clean the river and teach our young Scouts the importance of looking after our rivers and reducing pollution, so we can continue to love kayaking and water sports.

“The day (was) a huge success, with bikes, hoovers, traffics cones and more recovered and recycled.”

Volunteer Leader Barry added: “It was great to get the Scouts involved in a project to help the environment.

“We were able to help clean up York’s reputation by picking up litter that many visitors to York see but few people can access to remove.”

A York sea scout kayaker clearing litter from the River Ouse in the Big Paddle Clean Up (Image: 1st Clifton (York) Sea Scouts)

Peter Ingham, Volunteer Leader at 1st Clifton (York) Sea Scouts, said it had been great to give something back into the community.

"And it was a great opportunity for the Scouts to join forces with York Canoe Club. All who took part have commented on how much they enjoyed the experience,” he said.

Like all Scout Groups, 1st Clifton (York) Sea Scouts Group has seen an increase in demand from young people since the pandemic.

It is appealing for new helpers to help 'create more wonderful memories for our young people'.

"The more adult volunteers we get, the more young people we can welcome into Scouting!" a Sea Scouts spokesperson said.

If you can help, either regularly or just occasionally, visit eborscouts.org.uk/become-a-volunteer/