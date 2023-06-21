Humberside Police say they received reports of a suspected cannabis grow at property in Wyles Way, Stamford Bridge, on Monday, June 19.

Officers searched the premises and found what they believed to be a cannabis grow of approximately 112 plants, worth an estimated street value of £56,000.

They dismantled all contents at the address and are investigating to identify those involved.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “We act on the information provided by our residents.

“Drugs bring crime and antisocial behaviour to our communities, and we welcome information about drugs being grown or dealt in your area.

“Investigations remain ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information that may assist with our enquiries to contact us on our non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”