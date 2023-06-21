The five-hour operation to implant the pacemaker into Prince Buttons was performed at Rainbow Equine Hospital in Malton, and he’s believed to be one of just a handful of donkeys in the world to have undergone the procedure.

Buttons’ worried owner Denise Hart contacted the equine hospital’s veterinary team when she noticed her beloved five-year-old miniature donkey was having episodes where he would stagger and then collapse.

After carrying out tests and observing Buttons over two days, vet Gemma Tyner, who is part of the equine internal medicine specialist team, diagnosed a potentially fatal heart condition called bradycardia, which is a very slow and irregular heartbeat.

Gemma said Buttons’ heart would block – not function normally – repeatedly for up to 24 seconds at a time. This was preventing blood from being pumped around his body, causing him to pass out.

Gemma said: “Buttons’ condition was very serious and that is a very long time to go without a normal heartbeat. Unfortunately, it’s not something that can be managed with medication and, sadly, euthanasia had to be considered. If left untreated Buttons’ health would continue to deteriorate because his heart would gradually weaken and his other organs would begin to fail as well because of blood not circulating to them properly.

“However, I was able to tell Buttons’ owner the good news that there was an option to save his life, which was fitting a pacemaker.”

During the procedure, the pacemaker, which is the size of a large box of matches, was inserted into a pocket in Buttons’ neck and wires connected to his heart. The team performed X-rays and ultrasound scans to make sure all the elements of the device were positioned correctly.

Gemma performs an ultrasound scan to make sure the pacemaker is working correctly (Image: VetPartners)

Gemma said: “The pacemaker has been programmed to activate if Buttons’ heart rate drops lower than 30bpm. It also sends an alert if the heart regularly drops below this rate.”

The donkey is now recovering at home in East Yorkshire with his owner Denise and his constant companion – half-brother Rolo, who accompanied him on all his hospital visits.

Denise has owned the donkeys for four-and-a-half years but first saw Buttons collapse a few months ago.

She said: “It was horrific, and the first time it happened I thought he’d died. Then the episodes became more frequent and sometimes he would be cantering around the field and just drop to the ground.

“I was very worried about him and Rolo would also get very upset and stressed. He would be my early warning system because he could sense something was wrong and bray very loudly even before Buttons collapsed.

“Since the surgery, Buttons is a different donkey and he’s much friendlier and happier.”