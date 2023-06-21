Chef Josh Overington and his sommelier wife Victoria ran the Michelin-honoured Le Cochon Aveugle in Walmgate for nine years until its closure last November.

Their sister outlet, the popular pizza and wine bar, Cave du Cochon, also in Walmgate, closed in December. Both have been taken over by new food businesses.

Josh and Victoria will open their latest incarnation: Mýse (pronounced ‘meez’) on Thursday, June 29.

The restaurant is based in the former Malt Shovel/Hovingham Inn - a renovated 19th-century inn - in Hovingham's main street.

It will also have rooms, meaning guests can stay overnight following dinner at the restaurant.

Its overall aim, says the acclaimed chef, is to celebrate North Yorkshire food. Josh said Mýse, the Anglo-Saxon word for ‘eating at the table’, would draw on the area’s rich history and put the chef's spin on traditional Yorkshire cooking.

Food at Myse (Image: supplied)

He added: “Mýse is an opportunity for us to finally realise our restaurant dream. We loved our time at Le Cochon Aveugle and think back on it fondly, but outgrew the space.

"This is our chance to create something more ambitious and a reflection on our incredible Yorkshire surroundings. I grew up here and it has been home to Victoria for ten years, so we wanted to create a welcoming, homely spot, each dish a nod to dinners that my Yorkshire grandmother would cook for me, but elevated and refined.”

Since closing their York restaurants the couple had been running a 'dine at home' business, but now are looking forward to welcoming back diners at their new spot in Hovingham.

Similar to Le Cochon Aveugle, Mýse will be offering a tasting menu.

Dishes to expect will include:

* seeded sourdough baked in-house served with cultured butter and chicken drippings

* a light broth of smoked eel and apple

Myse to open next Thursday (Image: supplied)

* raw razor clam, forced Yorkshire rhubarb umeboshi and elderflower vinegar

* ox cheek braised in ale with fried Yorkshire pudding batter and fermented cucumber

* Orkney scallop baked in its shell with sea urchin butter

* blood pancake with grilled langoustine

* smoked pork fat and dog rose

* day boat cod poached in aged-beef fat with 72 hour Senshyu onion broth and lemon verbena.

The wine list will be curated by Keeling Andrew & Co, the importers from the team behind Noble Rot, working closely with Victoria.

Josh Overington at Myse (Image: supplied)

Expect to see Josh and Victoria’s favourite Alsatian Rieslings making an appearance too.

After dinner, those staying the night can make their way up the staircase tucked away by the snug to settle into one of three renovated bedrooms. Decorated in natural, earthy tones, each characterful bedroom will offer a super-king size bed, large original sash windows overlooking the expansive North Yorkshire countryside, wooden shutters, restored beams and feature fireplaces. Furniture will be sourced from local antique shops including Greybear, a specialist in York.

The evening tasting menu will cost £110pp, with shorter lunch menus available on Fridays and Saturdays at £80pp. The wine pairing will cost an additional £85pp and a

non-alcoholic pairing will cost £65pp, and at lunchtime, £65pp and £45pp respectively.

Rooms will start at £250 and must be booked alongside dinner for two at Myse. Breakfast will be included.

Myse is now taking reservations.