Chester, 7, a pupil at Tang Hall Primary, had never really had a proper haircut.

He’d had the occasional trim to keep his hair tidy, said mum Leoni Shaw, but never a proper professional cut.

The keen footballer - Chester plays for the Elmpark under-8s - always kept his hair tied up in a bun at school to keep it out of the way, so most of his friends and teachers didn’t even realise just how long his hair had got. Chester Mulhearn before getting his hair cut (Image: Supplied/ family)

But when, a few months ago, Chester - who lives with his family in Tang Hall - decided he wanted to change his image and get a proper haircut, Leoni had an idea.

She told him about the Little Princess Trust - a charity which uses donated hair to make wigs for children and young people who’ve lost their own hair through cancer or other conditions such as alopecia.

Chester jumped at the idea.

“When I mentioned it to him he was really eager to do it,” Leoni said.

Chester kept growing his hair for several months more, to make sure it was long and healthy.

And then the big day came.

He and Leoni went along to GD Barbers in Haley’s Terrace last Thursday, where stylist Gemma cut his hair for free - watched by Chester’s two youngest brothers.

Chester Mulhearn at the hairdresser's (Image: Supplied/ family)

He was a bit overwhelmed at first after his hair had been cut, Leoni admitted.

Chester is the middle of five brothers, and also has an older half sister.

When asking abut the family, people would always say ‘Is Chester the one with the long hair?’

“It was his trademark,” Leoni said. “So this has really been a big change for him.”

But now he’s grown to like his new haircut - and his schoolfriends and football team-mates at Elmpark under-8s do too.

"I like it now - and they really like it!" Chester said.

Chester Mulhearn sporting his new hairstyle - and with the lock of hair his mum has sent to the Little Princess Trust (Image: Supplied/ family)

Chester’s 12-inch long lock of hair has now been packed up and sent off to The Little Princess Trust, where it will be turned into a wig.

And Chester has also raised £635 for the charity through a Just Giving page.

“I’m so, so proud of him,” Leoni said.

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people aged up to 24 who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

It also funds childhood cancer research.

Chester's Just Giving page is here