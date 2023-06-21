North Yorkshire Police say a group of people broke into Clifton Green Primary School at around 9.50pm on Saturday, July 17.

They entered the school causing significant damage to the roof, a canopy and garden plants within the ground.

Chromebook laptops and a large teddy bear were stolen.

While inside the group threw first aid kits and school equipment across the floor.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident or the stolen items to email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact the force on 101, select option two and ask for PC Jack Milner.

When passing information quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230111464.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.