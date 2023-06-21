Former elected members of Ryedale District Council, which ceased to exist after March 31 as the unitary North Yorkshire Council was launched, vented anger at a meeting of the successor authority’s executive, as the two councils’ leaderships faced each other for the first time in the long-running row.

North Yorkshire’s executive unanimously agreed to reject every community scheme as the county is facing a critical shortage in funding from Government for building schemes, particularly in education, saying that it was being forced to make “difficult decisions”.

A meeting of the executive at County Hall in Northallerton heard the authority had just £6m this year to pay for repairs and improvements at 194 schools across the county, while the county’s total schools’ maintenance backlog was £100m.

The dispute over which authority has the right to decide how millions of pounds of property developers’ contributions are spent has been escalating over the last year since North Yorkshire indicated to Ryedale that continuing to offer grants to a host of community schemes was “unwise”.

In March an overwhelming majority of Ryedale councillors voted in favour of using the funding for schemes , such as at Norton School, Kirkham Henry Performing Arts, Malton Town Council Rainbow Lane Pump Track Project, Ryedale Learning Trust Ryedale School, Slingsby Sports and Social Club Slingsby and Ryedale Special Families.

The executive was told community groups and schools had spent hundreds of hours preparing their bids and that millions of pounds of match-funding would be lost if North Yorkshire rejected their “excellent value for money” applications.

The meeting heard groups such as those behind Helmsley Open Air Swimming Pool had celebrated in March this year after being told by Ryedale they had been awarded funding.

Helmsley councillor Steve Arnold said: “Who would imagine that a grant scheme run by their local authority would be overruled by a successor authority for the same area?”

He accused the new authority of “political point scoring” and “asserting its might, if not its right”.

Councillor Ian Conlon, Mayor of Malton, called on the authority to respect “the lawful and democratic decisions of Ryedale District Council” rather than risk alienating communities and undermining trust in democratic institutions.

The meeting was told those behind a community scheme in Slingsby, which would open opportunities for disabled and young people, had been dismayed to learn they would not receive the “allocated funds”, but had welcomed an invitation to work with North Yorkshire Council to find potential donors.

North Yorkshire’s finance boss, Councillor Gareth Dadd responded saying North Yorkshire had advised Ryedale the grants was “an unwise venture” well ahead of any of the grants being “approved” by councillors.

He said by falsely maintaining it had sovereign choice over how the funding could be spent Ryedale had raised expectations unduly in the community.

Coun Dadd underlined Ryedale had been told the funding allocations would need to be approved by North Yorkshire as the successor council and that the scheme was unlikely to be supported given the need for large-scale community infrastructure.

He said he had “genuine sympathies” for the community organisations, and that they had been “led up the garden path” by Ryedale councillors “dashing to splash the cash”.

Coun Dadd said it was extremely disappointing that a large number of Ryedale councillors had ignored a law to safeguard the public purse during local government reorganisation.