POLICE have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for a missing woman from North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say a body has been found in the River Nidd near Nidd Gorge in Knaresborough this morning (Wednesday June 21) in the seacrh for missing Sophie Lambert.
A police spokesman said: "It is too early to confirm the identity, but Sophie’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support.
"We ask that their privacy is respected.
"We thank everyone who has supported the missing person appeal over the last few days.
"A further update will be issued in due course."
