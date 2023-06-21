Five more services have been added for the 42 bus between the city and Selby.

The bus runs through Cawood, Stillingfleet and Naburn and is to operate the extra journeys every Saturday to meet growing demand.

North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council extended the service in partnership with bus operator Arriva.

Three hourly services have been added between Stillingfleet and York at 10.17am, 11.17am and 12.17pm.

A service running from Selby to York has been added at 4.45pm, and from York to Selby at 5.50pm.

Cllr John Cattanach, who represents the Cawood and Escrick division on North Yorkshire Council, put almost £1,000 of his locality budget towards the improvements, along with an annual contribution received from City of York Council of £1,900.

He said: “I am committed to improving our local bus services and I am delighted to use a small part of my locality budget to do so.

Cllr John Cattanach (Image: NYC)

“I have already committed to do the same next year in order to protect the service in the long-term for the benefit of visitors and residents.”

The bus travels over Cawood bridge, which has a weight restriction that prevents larger buses operating the route.

The extra journeys hope to ensure everyone can travel where they need to.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “It’s heartening to see such high demand for the service at a time of unprecedented pressure on public transport.

“We will continue to encourage people to choose the bus so we can protect them for our communities.”

City of York Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy and transport, Cllr Pete Kilbane, said local bus services are “an important lifeline” for many York residents.

Cllr Pete Kilbane (Image: Newsquest)

“As a council we will continue to invest as best we can in bus services, but we can’t do it alone,” he said. “We will continue to take a partnership approach to ensure that bus services can serve communities for years to come.”

Kim Cain, commercial director at Arriva, said: “Through close working with our local partners, we have been able to provide extra capacity on the popular 42 service by providing additional journeys on Saturdays.

“The 42 service runs between Selby, Cawood, Stillingfleet, Naburn and York. As well as providing a vital connection for the residents of villages along the route, it also serves Naburn Lock Caravan Park and carries a lot of passengers into York for a day out.”

The announcement comes after the Government extended the £2 bus fare cap until the end of October. Fares will then be capped at £2.50 until November next year.

To view the timetable visit Arriva's website.