National Bike Week, which ran from the 5th to the 11th of June, celebrated its 100th anniversary and to mark the occasion TIE set the challenge for team members to cycle 100 miles during the week.

However, the business had an overwhelming response and as a result, cycled a total of 405.11 miles.

CEO of The Insurance Emporium, Francis Martin said the event promoted health and well-being amongst staff and showcased the firm’s commitment to the community.

Sheridan Piggott, Programme Manager at York Bike Belles CIC thanked the company and added: “We are currently looking to raise funds for a new wheelchair transporter bike. This will mean all residents in York Care Homes can enjoy getting outdoors and experience the 'wind in your hair' wellbeing you only get from a good bike ride.”

You can donate to York Bike Belles CIC at: https://yorkbikebelles.community/donate/