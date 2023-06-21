As previously reported by The Press, Millie Wright, of Poppleton, York, passed away in August 2021, aged just 13. She had been suffering from an underlying auto-immune health condition, and fell ill in March that year.

Before her death, Millie - described by her family as 'inspirational and courageous' - was diagnosed with aplastic aneamia, a complication of acute hepatitis and acute liver failure.

Millie Wright with her family

Her dad, Nigel, said a neighbour knocked on their door this morning (June 21) to tell them that the tree, planted on the village green in Upper Poppleton had been snapped off.

"It's left the community here stunned to be quite honest. That someone could go and do this is just outrageous," he said.

"It cooincides with some of the school exams finishing and there were a lot of teenagers down here last night.

"The tree was specially selected as it was one of only two 13-year-old red chestnuts in the country at the time and Detailed Plants of Poppleton donated it.

"It was the same age as Millie when she died and we planted it on May 7 last year so it was well established and a real focal point.

"We want to catch whoever did this and would encourage people to come forward and speak to the police."

Millie Wright was 13 when she died

As The Press reported at the time, Millie’s family have set up a charity in her honour, called The Millie Wright Children’s Charity, to help families in a similar situation.

The charity launched the same day the tree was planted, on what would have been Millie's 14th birthday.

The charity's mission is to make life a little easier for the families of children diagnosed with rare and life threatening non-malignant liver, renal and haematological conditions being treated at Leeds Children’s Hospital, specifically Ward L50 where Millie was treated.

A spokesperson for Leeds Children's Hospital said they are "incredibly grateful" for the support from The Millie Wright Charity.

They said: "Charities like Millie's help us provide the best care for our patients and look after their families through incredibly tough times. We couldn't do what we do without them."

Further details on the charity can be found on the website at: www.millieschildrenscharity.org

The police are investigating the vandalism and a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "This morning we received a report of damage to a memorial tree on The Green in Upper Poppleton overnight.

"This callous act of vandalism will understandably have caused considerable upset, and we are urging anyone with information about what has happened to contact us.

"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number NYP-21062023-0104."