The project led by the University of York staff will help disadvantaged children in the area catch up with their more privileged peers.

A safe space for children and young people to learn and grow will be created in the heart of the Chapelfields estate in the Westfield area of York.

Based at Sanderson Court Community House, it will be open from 8.30am to 7pm, Monday to Friday including school holidays for a range of activities and open sessions.

Rebecca Clark, head of access and outreach at the University of York, has been working on the project for the last two years.

Last week, she told councillors that something like this where she grew up in Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire, parts of which rank in the top 10 per cent of most deprived places nationally, would have been a significant boost.

“I know very well what that centre would have meant to me if it had opened in time for me to benefit from it,” she said.

“I know very well what it could have done for my younger sister and I actually know that it would have had quite a transformational impact on my parents.”

Ms Clark added that the service would not replace existing activity and didn’t necessarily encourage progression to university.

“It is that we want to look at the attainment gap,” she said.

“We want to see engagement to lifelong learning and access to fulfilling lifelong careers but that doesn’t have to involve the university at all.”

The name of the centre, which has a holding name of The Westfield Centre, will be chosen by the community.

Executive member for children, young people and education Cllr Bob Wells said: “I fully support this endeavour.

“I think it’s going to be really positive for Chapelfields.”

He added: “For me, this is more than just education…this could be a transformative opportunity for families in Chapelfields.

“If there’s food on offer, that’s not necessarily education, but it means that when those children go to school, they’re not distracted and they’re going to learn better.”

Cllr Michael Pavlovic added: “Yes Chapelfields is an area of significant deprivation, but it’s not defined by its deprivation.

“It’s defined by its people.

“It’s defined by the pride that they have, their children and their community.

“And they have been left behind from an investment perspective.”

Members of the City of York Council’s executive passed recommendations to support the development of the Westfield Centre Project and provide Sanderson Community House with an initial five-year lease.