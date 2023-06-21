Having digested the gist of Sir Keir Starmer’s proposed national energy policy, it can only be described as ‘blowing in the wind’.
When instigated, we shall all have to heavily invest in thermal clothing, for when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine we shall be devoid of power.
Labour, in their fanatical impractical quest, at colossal expense, to achieve a carbon net free environment, are taking us not into the future but back to the miserable ice-age.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
