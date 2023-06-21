The payout from the Drax Foundation is part of the £323,000 the foundation has donated since it was founded in March, supporting projects across the UK, Canada and the US.

Shona King, Drax Head of Community, said: “We are pleased to announce that nearly 45% of our initial £323,000 grant awards will support six STEM projects in the UK, half of which will support programmes here in Yorkshire.”

The £90,000 has been split between the North Yorkshire Business and Education Partnership, the Don Catchment Rivers Trust and Hull-based Toranj Tuition.

Rebecca McCleary, Partnership Manager at NYBEP, said: “Our mission is to nurture talent for successful futures by upskilling and identifying opportunities for young people in their local area. With this funding from the Drax Foundation we plan to launch a new programme at schools in Yorkshire which will focus on bringing STEM to life, improving employability, and also encouraging girls into STEM subjects.”

The Drax Foundation supports schemes in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, as well as those that improve green spaces and enhance biodiversity. Up to £50,000 is available to non-profits.

For details and to apply, go to: www.drax.com/community