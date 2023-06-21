I read the article in Monday’s Press on the installation of the charging points for electric vehicles and the self-praise that City of York Council is heaping on itself for its efforts (£1m-plus of work to deliver ‘greener city’, June 19).
I would like to inquire exactly what’s holding up the installation of the 12 charging stations in St John’s car park?
Towards the end of 2021 the bottom end of the car park was cordoned off with the charging points and cables installed and a hard standing for the substation installed. The work ceased at Christmas.
In March this year, after a 15 month lay-off, a team of men arrived to tidy up the site and then disappeared again.
Since then nothing, zilch.
Delays are often an unfortunate occupational hazard but how can you plan for incompetence?
DM Deamer, Monkgate, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here