I would like to inquire exactly what’s holding up the installation of the 12 charging stations in St John’s car park?

Towards the end of 2021 the bottom end of the car park was cordoned off with the charging points and cables installed and a hard standing for the substation installed. The work ceased at Christmas.

In March this year, after a 15 month lay-off, a team of men arrived to tidy up the site and then disappeared again.

Since then nothing, zilch.

Delays are often an unfortunate occupational hazard but how can you plan for incompetence?

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York