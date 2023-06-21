However, they fail to comprehend the difference between just letting the weeds grow out of control and not allowing wild flowers to bloom!

I’m 100 per cent behind wild flower meadows akin to Swaledale and the like.

But re-wilding needs managing, and it’s not just a case of letting the weeds, briars, thistles and nettles swamp everything.

The walls are part of the city’s heritage and people come from around the world to see them and walk them. Currently the embankment is a disgrace.

Let’s see some management and wild flower seeding to compare with the daffodils?

JDW Aked, Stamford Bridge