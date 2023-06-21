Just take a look at the bar walls embankment along Lord Mayors Walk and once again you will see the evidence of the councils attempt at re-wilding the environment.
However, they fail to comprehend the difference between just letting the weeds grow out of control and not allowing wild flowers to bloom!
I’m 100 per cent behind wild flower meadows akin to Swaledale and the like.
But re-wilding needs managing, and it’s not just a case of letting the weeds, briars, thistles and nettles swamp everything.
The walls are part of the city’s heritage and people come from around the world to see them and walk them. Currently the embankment is a disgrace.
Let’s see some management and wild flower seeding to compare with the daffodils?
JDW Aked, Stamford Bridge
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel