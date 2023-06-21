A VEHICLE has crashed off the road and through a hedge in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.49pm last night (June 20) after reports of a crash in Stutton Road, Tadcaster.
A service spokesman said: "Crew from Tadcaster attended a road traffic collision with a single vehicle leaving the roadway and through a hedge.
"The occupant is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.
"Crews extricated a person from the vehicle using cutting equipment and handed them into the care of ambulance crews to be take to hospital."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article