North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.49pm last night (June 20) after reports of a crash in Stutton Road, Tadcaster.

A service spokesman said: "Crew from Tadcaster attended a road traffic collision with a single vehicle leaving the roadway and through a hedge.

"The occupant is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

"Crews extricated a person from the vehicle using cutting equipment and handed them into the care of ambulance crews to be take to hospital."