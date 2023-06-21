A MAJOR route through North Yorkshire has reopened after a crash.
The A170 at Sutton Bank has re-opened after being closed by an accident yesterday.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "If you are about to start your morning commute then please note Sutton Bank is open in both directions following the closure yesterday evening (June 20)."
