Harrogate woman Sophie Rebecca Lambert, 22, was reported missing from her home in Starbeck at 10.10pm on Friday, June 16. She was last seen by her family at 7.20pm before she left the house.

Searches have continued today (Tuesday, June 20) in the Nidd Gorge area where some of Sophie’s personal possessions were found on Saturday by a member of the public.

The police search is being assisted by specialist search and rescue teams, including police underwater search teams and RAF Mountain Rescue.

Sophie Lambert. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Sophie left home in Starbeck just after 7pm on Friday, June 16 and despite lots of calls and information from concerned members of the public, there have been no positive sightings since.

"She was wearing black trousers, a black Adidas top with a white logo and dark trainers/shoes with a white sole. She had her hair tied back with a light coloured scrunchie and was carrying a bottle with a pink lid."

Sophie is described as white, 5ft 3in, slim build, with long dark brown hair that is possibly plaited or wavy.

She has a distinctive scar on her forehead.

If you have seen a woman matching Sophie’s description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999, quoting reference 12230110845.