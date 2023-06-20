A major road in North Yorkshire is closed due to a serious crash.
Sutton Bank is closed in both directions and police are urging drivers to avoid the area.
North Yorkshire Police say diversions are in place with eastbound traffic being directed through the Osgoodby Grange area and westbound traffic being turned around.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article