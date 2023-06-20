Jessica Graville, 34, has been a hairdresser for 13 years and opened the Rush franchise at the site seven years ago to start her own business, with support..

The Brazilian-born mum-of-two says she became a hairdresser to help people feel beautiful and confident.

“I learnt a lot with Rush but felt it was time to come out and be a full independent salon so I can now do what is best without being tied in. I now have the freedom to do what I truly believe is best for my team, the salon and our clients, my self and my incredible supportive team are looking forward to a great future now as Cabelo Adore (cabeloadore.co.uk)” she said.

“For us at Cabelo Adore our goal is to help our clients to enhance their inner and outer beauty and celebrate their unique self. We provide a positive and safe environment where our clients can enjoy some well deserved pamper time. Clients can come in, have a good chat with the team and relax.”