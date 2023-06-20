The 6000 sq ft showroom on the Millfield Industrial Estate, Wheldrake, is in the final stage of development and is due open later this year,

The new space will allow customers to test-ride a new tricycle in situ thanks to the state-of-the-art indoor track that will sit in pride of place in the centre of the showroom.

The purpose-built track will feature a purpose-built indoor test riding track that mimics a real life road - kitted with traffic lights and a gravel pit to give customers the full experience of riding a Jorvik tricycle in the comfort of the showroom.

Alongside this, there will be fully furnished, comfortable spaces for staff to welcome customers and chat about their requirements, and tea points for refreshments as well as plenty of space to display the Jorvik Tricycles range on raised plinths dotted throughout the space.

Additional seating areas and a mezzanine floor complete the plans, which will also house office space for the Jorvik team.

Developed with the Silsden-based office furniture company, Ultimate Group, James says the customer experience has been at the forefront of the new premsises.

He continued: “ We believe our plans for the new showroom will make it unique in the UK - the indoor test facility allows customers to test ride all year round, no matter the weather, in a traffic free and safe environment. ”

The business, based in Yorvale Business Park in the centre of York, sells, delivers, and services 11 different models.

It reports tricycles rising in popularity across a range of age groups since the pandemic.

James set up Jorvik Tricycles nine years ago following his father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, which put the brakes on his personal independence.

Desperate to help his father rediscover his freedom, James created a product that helped him discover a new, safe way of getting around.

He said: “The new showroom is a really exciting project. I can’t wait to see the test track being used. The best thing about a Jorvik Tricycle is that the proof is in the pudding - as soon as people try out a tricycle, they realise what the hype is about.”

James added, he also prides himself on the business’ bespoke service and after care.

Working with trained staff, every customer he says leaves with a tricycle tailored to their preferences - from comfort and seat height to storage systems and safety kit.

For more information about Jorvik Tricycles go to: www.jorviktricycles.com