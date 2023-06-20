The move follows an earlier refusal concerning the Limes Hotel at 135 Fulford Road, which had been refused last May due to its adverse impact on the Conservation area, its size and parking.

Now, instead of a 3-storey extension to the 12-bed hotel, Sanctuary In The City Ltd has gained approval for a scheme involving a single-storey extension.

This will create five apartments, one which will be 4-bed, two will be 2-bed and 2 will be 3-bed.

A report by council planning staff said the design changes with the smaller extension did not detract from the main building and would create little extra floorspace.

The officers concluded: “The benefits of the housing that the scheme would bring weigh in favour of the scheme when applying national planning policy. No harm to the conservation area has been identified, in comparing the previous and proposed use and taking into account opportunities for sustainable travel there would be no undue adverse effect on the transport network. Other matters can be addressed by planning condition.”