North Yorkshire Police say that nationally emergency services are experiencing a high number of 999 calls for a number of reasons, but one that's believed to be having a significant impact is an update to some Android smartphones.

They say that an update earlier this year added a new SOS emergency function for devices to call 999 through a certain combination of button presses.

A force spokesman said: "Any resulting 'silent calls' are directed to police control rooms, and calls to 999 where the operator cannot hear anyone on the line are never just ignored. We will need to spend valuable time trying to call you back to verify if you need help.

"So please check whether your phone has this function, and take extra care not to trigger it accidentally.

"If you do dial 999 by mistake, please don’t hang up.

"If possible, stay on the line and let the operator know it was an accident and that you don’t need any assistance.

"As always, if a crime is in progress or if there is an immediate risk to person or property, you should dial 999.

"If a crime is not in progress, then please consider reporting the incident online via our website in the first instance, or you can call 101."