Major business group backs expansion plans for top York employer

A major business group is backing expansion plans from one of York’s leading employers, saying it could set “a powerful precedent.”

The move follows Pavers submitting plans to expand its offices and warehousing on the Northminster Business Park at Poppleton.

Laurence Beardmore, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber welcomes the footwear retailer resubmitting revised plans to City of York Council.

He said: “The company’s proposals will see 130 jobs created in York and represent a £19m expansion for the firm.

Pavers seeks £19m office and warehouse expansion in York

“Given that bosses at Pavers were considering pulling out of York entirely following the previous administration at City of York Council‘s ill-judged decision to knock back its warehouse expansion plan at Northminster last November, the fresh move from Pavers shows that its commitment to the region remains undimmed.

“Pavers is a fast-growing business which produces more than £6m a year in value to York.”

He added: “We would hope that the new administration at City of York Council would recognise Pavers has addressed previous concerns for its development and back its plans to bring wealth and prosperity to the city.

“In doing so, the Labour-led council could set a powerful precedent that York is a vibrant and attractive place to do business.”